Watch Kanye West Freestyle on Tim Westwood’s Show in 2004

Kanye West is currently locked away in LA working on Waves and tweeting more than he ever has, but it wasn’t that long ago that West was able to hop on any microphone and bring the quotables. During a session with Tim Westwood in 2004, Kanye released a rare freestyle over top of “Slow Jamz,” Jay Z’s “Change Clothes” and “Encore,” and even “Stand Up” from Ludacris. In addition to laying down some of the memorable lines around magazines and other things that were considered pop culture 12 years ago, he also raps part of his verse from “Bring Me Down.” Watch the full thing below and cross your fingers that this is the same level of energy we’ll be hearing from Kanye on Waves.