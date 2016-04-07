Here Is the Karmin Cover of “Panda” This Terrible Planet Deserves



Screengrab via YouTube

Life is hell. Everything is meaningless, and the planet is full of garbage. Need more convincing? Well, here is Karmin covering Desiigner’s disgustingly heavy single “Panda.” Is there greater proof that we are all soon to be washed away on waves of our own filth, drowned in the detritus of a planet rapidly warming from all the steaming horseshit we have covered it in, than this? Is there any reason for Karmin, a duo whose schtick barely rises above Urban Outfitters employee breakroom stunt, to ruin one of the year’s best rap songs by stripping it of all texture and personality? Of course not! But there’s no reason for us to pour massive amounts of chemical waste from plastics factories into our drinking water either, and we do that all the time.

Our planet is dying, as are the real pandas, and it is all our fault. Should we further hasten that demise? Do we have any choice? Isn’t this video just the video our trash civilization deserves? Absolutely. And you’ll watch it anyway because, truly, nothing matters.