Watch Kehlani Give a Speech to Her Crowd About Mental Illness

Last night at a concert, Kehlani took some time in her set to address the crowd about a topic very important to her, mental illness. Back in march, the R&B singer was hospitalized after a suicide attempt, posting a photo to Instagram of her at a hospital with an IV hooked up to her arm. Her talk to the crowd was poignant and honest, referencing her own attempt, and implying it wasn’t the first. “Please don’t try it. Don’t do it,” she said. It’s a really touching and impactful speech, and proves why she’s been such a powerful artist for so many.

Watch the video below [Via Complex].