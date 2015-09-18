Kim Gordon Is the English Teacher of Your Dreams in a Clip from New Film ‘Der Nachtmahr’ by AKIZ

If you’ve ever wanted to hear Kim Gordon interpret a poem by William Blake, now is your chance. The art-punk legend makes a cameo in the upcoming film by German artist and director AKIZ. In the first released clip, premiering below exclusively, Kim Gordon breaks down 18th century lit like a fucking pro. Also, Kim Gordon is probably the last person you’d want to ask you if you did the homework when you haven’t, especially if it’s due to an alien-induced psychosis like this chick in the preview. Man, how uncool. Check out the European creature-feature when it’s released in the US, but until then, visit the film’s website for more information.