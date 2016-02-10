Watch Kurupt FM Upset Britain by Performing “the Worst Live Lounge in History”

Galactic garage crew and Noisey favourites Kurupt FM took over BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge today, in a performance that listeners have labelled “the worst Live Lounge in history.”

You can imagine the producers thinking this would be a great idea. Two birds, one stone. We get BBC Three’s best comedy act performing live on the BBC’s biggest radio station, during a prime daytime slot. What could go wrong? Then Chabaddy comes on and introduces himself as “the brown Casanova, aka the off-white Bruce Forsyth”. Then MC Grindah turned up and started shouting “Pussy ‘oles!” and “I’ll leave your gyal dem moist and soggy!” live on air whilst Steves played the recorder, as regular listeners were tucking into their Tesco meal deals, and you can imagine – at that exact point – the producers realised the ramifications of inviting Brentford’s fiercest pirate radio syndicate to take up the mic pre-watershed on a Wednesday.

The madness spread to the Twitter where usual Radio One listeners expressed their outrage, lighting up the mentions of host Clara Amfo (who handled the whole thing like a pro) like a wildfire on a dry day. Here’s a selection:

@ashpags @claraamfo It was terrible. I don’t care if those guys ~are supposed to be funny, or whatever. They were just plain rude. — Ves (@aurora_84) February 10, 2016

@BBCR1 that was the worst live lounge in history – Kurupt FM? more like Crap FM – no talent, no class just conceited attitude — Lisa Murphy (@LeezleMurphy) February 10, 2016

@claraamfo that has to be the the biggest load of crap I have ever heard in the live lounge what were those guys on — mark hall (@markyhaller1) February 10, 2016

@claraamfo please don’t put us through that again — Scott (@mcconvict84) February 10, 2016

Watch the whole Kurupt performance – which includes a cover of So Solid Crew and a tender version of Stormzy’s “Shut Up” – below: