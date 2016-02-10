Lana Del Rey and Father John Misty Take Acid and Then Get All Zayn and Gigi in the Video for “Freak”

Lana Del Ray pinky-promised that she’d rope in Father John Misty for a music video and made good on her word last night with the video for “Freak”. Taken from last year’s Honeymoon, the visuals are an 11 minute long LCD-sustained epic full of strained-eye sepia haziness, fuzzy slow-mo shots of blissed-out transcendence, and loads of good looking people. At the five minute mark Lana’s music dissolves into Claude Debussy’s “Claire De Lune” and you’re treated to the sheer visual splendour of Misty and Lana floating about in some multi-colored water.

Watch all 11 hazy minutes here: