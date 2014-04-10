Watch Madlib Create a Beat, From Scratch, in The Matrix. Sort Of.

What the hell goes into making a hip hop beat aside the most important part, a spark of creativity? Have you ever wanted to watch a legendary producer make a beat from scratch? We asked the beat conductor Madlib to hop on the tables, drums, and keys to create a beat right in front of our eyes, and captured it all in the video above.

Shot entirely with ten of Sony’s Music Video Recorders running simultaneously, the video was made possible thanks to our collaboration with Hennessy Artistry at our private studio session at FEVER in Daitabashi. Look out for Part 2, coming soon.

Videos by VICE

