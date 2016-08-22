Watch Metallica Play ‘Hardwired’ Live for The First Time

Image: You Tube

Metallica songs are made to be played loud in football stadiums, and on Saturday night at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, the band debuted the live version of “Hardwired”, the first track lifted from their forthcoming album Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

The gig was the first rock concert at U.S. Bank Stadium, which is also the new home of the Minnesota Vikings football team.

“‘Hardwired for you baby. The first time live. I love it.” says vocalist James Hatfield at the end of an energetic performance. And the crowd loved it too with many fans uploading the video. The best version can be seen through Metallica TV. Watch the debut below.

Hardwired… to Self Destruct, a double album, and the band’s tenth studio album, is due out November 18 on their Blackened Recordings.