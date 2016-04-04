Watch Nick Jonas Bomb Out of a Guitar Solo Live at Last Night’s ACM Awards

Last night at the American Country Music Awards, rising star Kelsea Ballerini was joined for a medley of her singles “Love Me Like You Mean It” and “Peter Pan” by Nick Jonas, who gave a quick, puzzling spot on the latter song that… well, we should talk about. Nick, whose appearance was hyped throughout the night, as is the case with all pop crossover moments at country music award shows of late, popped up at the back end of “Peter Pan” and gave a roughly 30-second guitar solo that crashed and burned spectacularly as he appeared to lose the key in the middle, attempt to salvage things, and sorta give up completely, all of this in full view of the entire MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas and the millions of viewers at home. You know when you bomb at Guitar Hero and the stupid fake plastic guitar makes all those mortifying squeals? Yeah. Some saint isolated footage of the moment Nick’s capable guitar playing suddenly, randomly fell into catastrophe. (In fairness, he came down and sang like an angel when it was over.) Watch below.

Ouch! Nick Jonas’ solo last night at the ACM Awards.

