PREMIERE: Watch the Story Behind Composer Nils Frahm’s ‘Late Night Tales’

Influential Berlin composer Nils Frahm released his contribution to acclaimed compilation series Late Night Tales last week, and given that his music draws on everyone from Franz Schubert to Boards of Canada to Nina Simone, it’s one of LNT’s most compelling outputs yet.
The mix includes popular moody night music picks like Simone and Miles Davis, but also offers more atypical choices that offer a glimpse into one of today’s most singular musical minds. Following in the series’ tradition of including a cover by the artist, Frahm opted for a winking rendition of John Cage’s “4’33″” and enlisted Cillian Murphy to narrate the mix’s spoken word story.
Frahm’s edition of LNT goes beyond a traditional playlist format, with the composer crafting the album’s selections with overlays and reverb.
“[It] made me sweat a little bit because I understand that all these songs are very good how they are initially, but in order to make them fit together as a whole listening experience I wanted to alter them a litte bit. Which I think is hopefully what is best for the music,” he explains.
LNT visited Frahm at his Berlin apartment to talk the compilation process and get a tour of his personal record collection, which includes everything from 78s to “ridiculous” minidiscs to a portable phonograph. Watch the “Behind the Records” short film and check out his complete LNT track list below.
Nils Frahm’s Late Night Tales tracklist:
01. Nils Frahm – 4’33” (Exclusive John Cage cover version)
02. Baka Forest People Of South East Cameroon – Liquindi 2
03. Carl Oesterhelt & Johannes Enders – Divertimento Fur Tenorsaxophon Und Kleines Ensemble Pt.4
04. Four Tet – 0181 (Excerpt)
05. George Autry – You’re The Only Star In My Blue Heaven
06. Boards of Canada – In A Beautiful Place Out In The Country
07. Bibio – It Was Willow
08. Dictaphone – Peaks
09. Vladimir Horowitz – The Flight Of The Bumblebee
10. Miles Davis – Concierto de Aranjuez (Adagio)
11. Victor Silvester & His Ballroom Orchestra – Talk Of The Town
12. System – SK20
13. Rhythm & Sound – Mango Drive
14. Miles Davis – Générique
15. Dinu Lipatti – O Herr Bleibet Meine Freunde, BWV 147
16. Colin Stetson – The Righteous Wrath Of An Honorable Man
17. Penguin Café Orchestra – Cutting Branches For A Temporary Shelter
18. Nina Simone – Who Knows Where The Time Goes
19. Nina Jurish – Cleo The Cat (Exclusive track)
20. Dub Tractor – Cirkel
21. The Gentlemen Losers – Honey Bunch
22. Nils Frahm – Them “Solo Piano Edit“ (Exclusive version)
23. Cillian Murphy – In The Morning (Exclusive spoken word piece)
Nils Frahm’s Late Night Tales is out now. You can check it out and get a copy here and here.
Follow Andrea Domanick on Twitter.