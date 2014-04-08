Watch a Video From Someone That Says He’s “Left Brain’s Cousin”

Not only is Nic Goose an LA rapper, producer and the cousin of Odd Future’s Left Brain, he’s also clearly a man who knows how to ball on a budget as the new video for his track “Luxury” was made with just $500. Directed by Emil Nava, “Luxury” has got all the typical components of a LA-based video; skateboarding, weed, pretty women, pretty women smoking weed, but it’s also got this sixth sense eerie thing going on, which aims to pay a kind of urban homage to Kids. “Luxury” is the first single from Nic Goose’s forthcoming EP Golden Silver.
