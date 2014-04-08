VICE
Watch a Video From Someone That Says He’s “Left Brain’s Cousin”

Not only is Nic Goose an LA rapper, producer and the cousin of Odd Future’s Left Brain, he’s also clearly a man who knows how to ball on a budget as the new video for his track “Luxury” was made with just $500. Directed by Emil Nava, “Luxury” has got all the typical components of a LA-based video; skateboarding, weed, pretty women, pretty women smoking weed, but it’s also got this sixth sense eerie thing going on, which aims to pay a kind of urban homage to Kids. “Luxury” is the first single from Nic Goose’s forthcoming EP Golden Silver.

Director: Emil Nava

Director’s Representatives: OB Management

Director of Photography: Pat Scola

Editor: Ellie Johnson

Exec Producers: Lanette Phillips

Producers: Danyi Deats, Layne Button

Production Manager: Leslie Godfrey

Casting Director: Copelan Cash

1st A.C.: Jake Blanco

2nd A.C.: Elver Hernandez

Prop Master: Sean Costello

Art Assistant: Michelle Watson

P.A. : Paul Cranford

Starring:

Responsible Wayne

Snobs

Narcotic Nay

Super Brick

Alexis Vasquez

Marilyn Ramirez

Amanda Cambridge

Produced by: London Japan

Recorded & Mixed by: Scott Hackwith

Label: Cassette Recordings

