Watch Prince Cover David Bowie’s “Heroes”

With the passing of David Bowie, there’s been a multitude of tributes to the artist these past few months. While some have been err, questionable, quality has come out of these meditations on his art. A good example of this would be this cover of “Heroes” by Prince. The cover took place at one of his “Piano and a Microphone” concerts in Toronto. According to Consequence of Sound, he played a series of covers by artists like Joni Mitchell and Vince Gauraldi. But really, there’s no one better to cover The Thin White Duke than a Prince.
Watch the clip below, courtesy of Consequence of Sound.