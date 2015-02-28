Watch Pujol’s New Video Directed by Everything Is Terrible

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class=”redactor-invisible-space”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Daniel Pujol makes a thoughtful and contained breed of punk rock. It doesn’t pretend to be revolutionary, but it’s still powerful and intellectually stimulating. He recently teamed up to make a video for his song “Manufactured Crisis Control” with the Everything Is Terrible group, a collective of hyperactive retro-futurist video bloggers from Ohio. The video shows Pujol as a mutant creature wandering the city, his silhouette lit with a demented assortment of clips from horror movies and 80s dram-coms spliced together into a unified, seizure-inducing stream.



Pujol’s new album, Kludge, is out on Saddle Creek. Check it out here.