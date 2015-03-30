Watch Rihanna Performing “Bitch Better Have My Money” for the First Time

Last week a new Rihanna song leaked onto the internet: a gnarly gangster rap homage called “Bitch Better Have My Money”. Lyrics include “your wife in the backseat of my brand new foreign car”, and the artwork got her looking like a punk Frida Kahlo. She performed it live for the first time at the iHeart Radio Awards (note to America – name your award ceremonies better) last night and it is amazing for approximately 9,000 different reasons, some of which are listed below:

– She arrived on stage in a helicopter, your move Meridian Dan.

– She’s dressed like Lil Kim via Ghost World via the Green Goblin.

– And somehow made nu rave green look okay?

– The “Rude Boy” legs dance continues to be a massive part of Rihanna’s legacy.

– There are loads of bits where she’s mostly just pulling her dress down and sticking her tongue out with the kind of nonchalance Miley could only dream of.

– There is choreographed slut dropping to a wailing guitar solo.

– Basically, if Sin City had a “Batdance”, this would be it.