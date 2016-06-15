Watch Run The Jewels and DJ Shadow Perform “Nobody Speak” on Fallon and Offer Not To Choke You

We’re only two weeks away from the June 24 release of DJ Shadow’s The Mountain Will Fall, the legendary California producer’s first release since 2011’s The Less You Know, The Better. So far, we’ve heard the meditative title track, the Nils Frahm-featuring “Bergschrund,” and “Nobody Speak,” a brilliant Run The Jewels collaboration.

Killer Mike and El-P joined DJ Shadow on Fallon last night to run through the track and, as ever, to have a shit load of fun doing what they do. There’s the same energy and thrill that they put into just about everything and, yeah, we’re still psyched for RTJ3.

Videos by VICE

Check it out below.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.