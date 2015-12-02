Watch Sia Give Two Very Different TV Performances of “Alive”

Having previously re-written the rules of pop with a trilogy of videos made with 13-year-old dance prodigy Maddie Ziegler, Sia hit up two American TV shows last night to perform her new single “Alive”, which was co-written by Adele and Tobias Jesso Jr #squadgoals. The song is taken from her upcoming new record, This Is Acting. Speaking to NME she said “I’m calling it This Is Acting because they are songs I was writing for other people, so I didn’t go into it thinking, ‘This is something I would say,’” she said. “It’s more like play-acting. It’s fun.”

First she took to The Ellen DeGeneres Show for a very literal take on the This Is Acting theme, standing behind an enormous black dress while Ziegler, in a Sia wig, punched out windows and generally interpretive danced all over the place like a boss. At the end of the performance, they both drop to the floor. Later, she gave a more straight-up solo rendition on The Voice.

Videos by VICE

Watch both performances below.