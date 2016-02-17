Watch Sia Sing “Chandelier” and “Diamonds” While Pretty Much Blind in a Car

Sia might not be on Kanye West’s new album anymore, but that hasn’t stopped her from appearing for a round of Carpool Karaoke on James Corden’s Late Late Show. Singing hits like “Chandelier” and Rihanna’s “Diamonds”—which she wrote— Sia also talked about dealing with anxiety in the public eye. Most impressively she did all of this under her signature wig which covered half her face. One has to wonder with all that hair in her face if her other senses have been enhanced. Then again, she totally failed at that high five at the end of the video, so we’re guessing probably not. Watch the video below.