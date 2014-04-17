Watch Steel Panther Review The Full English Breakfast

After we made Mac Miller eat Monster Munch and jellied eels, we’re now cornering Steel Panther on the morning of their show at O2 Academy Brixton to sample some traditional English cuisine, including a classic greasy fried breakfast with black pudding and bubble & squeak, followed by fish, chips and mushy peas – all washed down with a cup of English breakfast tea. We think they enjoyed it.

Head to http://www.youtube.com/user/O2AcademyTV for the best in live music video content, brought to you by O2.