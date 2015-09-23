Remember Hostel? The New Libertines Video for “Heart of the Matter” is a Bit Like Hostel

The Libertines have released their new video for “Heart of the Matter” and it’s particularly gruesome and sordid, riffing on all sorts of dystopian sexual desires, using hammers, planks and slaps. So if you like pain that is alluded to but not shown, blood and softcore romance, this is the place for you.

It’s also got a twist at the end. Oh, what a twist. A real twisty twist. The type of twist that makes you go “Hey, I didn’t see that coming, that was a twist right there.” Such a twist that Pete Doherty even nods directly at the camera just after the twist, as if to say, “That was a half-decent twist that, wasn’t it lads?” Watch below.