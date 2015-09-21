Watch the Moment President Obama First Meets Federal Inmates



Earlier today, we published the trailer for Fixing the System, the VICE on HBO special report airing Sunday, September 27, which details the mounting civil rights crisis taking place in our criminal justice system.

The special follows President Barack Obama on his historic tour of the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma—the first time in history that a sitting president has visited a federal prison — and details the growing challenges faced by inmates, their families, politicians and the judiciary alike.

Videos by VICE

In the first clip to go live from the special, we see the moment that President Obama meets the inmates and sits down with them for an in-depth conversation. Stay tuned for more prison coverage in the weeks to come, and watch the full-length special this Sunday at 9 PM EST / 10 PM CST on HBO.