Watch The Muppets Perform Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly” with a New Muppet We Haven’t Seen Before

The latest episode of The Muppets featured a particularly special rendition of the Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly”, performed by Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem – the house band for Miss Piggy’s late-night programme. Gonzo was there, Animal too obviously, but then there was some other new muppet we don’t recognise. He looks quite weird for a muppet to be honest. Like a young Statler or Waldorf but way, way too tall. Like, are we into how human this new muppet looks? Is he going to be in all the films going forward? Is this The Muppets version of CGI? I don’t know if Jim Henson would approve.

Whoever he is the song sounds great though. Putting a big band spin on the late 90s pop-rock classic, the performance served as the soundtrack for a subplot montage in which Gonzo literally learns how to fly with the help of a cannon. The clip also concludes with the new muppet and Animal having a drum-off. Turns out mystery muppet is also really good at playing the drums? Did he used to be in a band where he did that a lot or something? Is that why they got him in? Because Animal is becoming too much of a liability on drums? I dunno man. Maybe someone on /r/Muppets will know.

Anyway, watch below.