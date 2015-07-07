Watch the Way Filthy New Vaski Video for “3AM”

Working a fast food job is a tough deal. You have to pretend not to want to kill half of your customers, the food is really gross, and you’ll probably get some kind of poisoning from being by all that horrible food. It’s the kind of place you really need to zone out at. If you have a fast food job, maybe consider playing Vaski on the speakers when your super isn’t there.

Vaski is a producer from Minneapolis that has made pretty much every kind of electronic music you can think of. On his new 2051 EP, Vaski took a much more laid back approach to producing in comparison to his chest-rattling dubstep like “Insane.” One of the songs in particular, “3AM” shows how he’s pushed his sound to carry a lot of subtle complexities. The video for the song is pretty fucking hilarious, as a contrast. A bunch of the dudes in the video are just shooting the shit, fucking around at the job and dealing with jerks while the lush synth lines play themselves out. Our protagonist and his boss run into a woman at the end of the video, and things don’t go too well.

Videos by VICE

Watch the video below, and pick up your copy of the “3AM” remix EP right here.