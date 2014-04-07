CATALOGUE #001: JAWS – “Think Too Much Feel Too Little”

#CATALOGUE 001
Jaws are four wisecracking boys from Birmingham who make shoegaze indie you want to listen to on a Sunday morning. Childhood mates with Peace and Swim Deep, they’re now moving on from the B-Town scene and winning over the rest of the UK.
The critics say: “the undiscovered gems of the Birmingham scene” – The Guardian
Go see them:
16/4 – Preston – 53 Degrees (14+)
17/4 – Stoke – Sugarmill (14+)
18/4 – Sheffield – Plug (14+)
19/4 – Birmingham – The Institute (14+)
20/4 – Banbury– Also Known As (18+)
22/4 – Southampton – unit (16+)
24/4 – Bournemouth – 60 Million Post Cards (18+)
25/4 – Turnbridge Wells – Forum (16+)
28/4 – Leicester – The Cookie Jar (14+)
29/4 – St Albans– The Horn (14+)
30/4 – Cardiff – Undertone (16+)
02/5 – Middlesbrough – Westgarth Social Club (16+)
03/5 – Leeds – Live At Leeds
04/5 – Canterbury – City Sound Project
06/5 – Reading – Oakford Social (18+)
