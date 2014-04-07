CATALOGUE #001: JAWS – “Think Too Much Feel Too Little”

#CATALOGUE 001

Jaws are four wisecracking boys from Birmingham who make shoegaze indie you want to listen to on a Sunday morning. Childhood mates with Peace and Swim Deep, they’re now moving on from the B-Town scene and winning over the rest of the UK.

Videos by VICE

The critics say: “the undiscovered gems of the Birmingham scene” – The Guardian

Twitter says: @JAWSJAWSJAWSSS I like ur wisdom — hannah (@xhannaharthur) April 5, 2014 “Think Too Much Feel Too Little” may sound like something from one of those ~philosophical~ quote pictures that flood #Thoughtful on Instagram but it’s also the name of the band’s warming new single. Recounting a lusty glance in slow-motion, the song is not about getting the girl, but thinking about where you went wrong the next morning. Set in someone’s living room, the hazy new video is typical of the band’s lo-fi scuzz. JAWS’ upcoming album, which is due for release this summer. Download the track here.

Go see them:

16/4 – Preston – 53 Degrees (14+)

17/4 – Stoke – Sugarmill (14+)

18/4 – Sheffield – Plug (14+)

19/4 – Birmingham – The Institute (14+)

20/4 – Banbury– Also Known As (18+)

22/4 – Southampton – unit (16+)

24/4 – Bournemouth – 60 Million Post Cards (18+)

25/4 – Turnbridge Wells – Forum (16+)

28/4 – Leicester – The Cookie Jar (14+)

29/4 – St Albans– The Horn (14+)

30/4 – Cardiff – Undertone (16+)

02/5 – Middlesbrough – Westgarth Social Club (16+)

03/5 – Leeds – Live At Leeds

04/5 – Canterbury – City Sound Project

06/5 – Reading – Oakford Social (18+)

You Need To Hear This Catalogue brings you the world premiere of a new song or video every Monday.