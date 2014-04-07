VICE
CATALOGUE #001: JAWS – “Think Too Much Feel Too Little”

#CATALOGUE 001

Jaws are four wisecracking boys from Birmingham who make shoegaze indie you want to listen to on a Sunday morning. Childhood mates with Peace and Swim Deep, they’re now moving on from the B-Town scene and winning over the rest of the UK.

The critics say: “the undiscovered gems of the Birmingham scene” – The Guardian

Go see them:

16/4 – Preston – 53 Degrees (14+)

17/4 – Stoke – Sugarmill (14+)

18/4 – Sheffield – Plug (14+)

19/4 – Birmingham – The Institute (14+)

20/4 – Banbury– Also Known As (18+)

22/4 – Southampton – unit (16+)

24/4 – Bournemouth – 60 Million Post Cards (18+)

25/4 – Turnbridge Wells – Forum (16+)

28/4 – Leicester – The Cookie Jar (14+)

29/4 – St Albans– The Horn (14+)

30/4 – Cardiff – Undertone (16+)

02/5 – Middlesbrough – Westgarth Social Club (16+)

03/5 – Leeds – Live At Leeds

04/5 – Canterbury – City Sound Project

06/5 – Reading – Oakford Social (18+)

You Need To Hear This Catalogue brings you the world premiere of a new song or video every Monday.

