CATALOGUE #002: SLK – “Be”

SLK is: a fresh alt-soul singer whose name will soon be on the lips of anyone with a taste for future-pop.

The critics say: “This London singer/songwriter takes the pace all the way back to smouldering” – Fiasco Mag

Videos by VICE

Produced by Embody, “Be” is a sultry yet anthemic number taken from SLK’s forthcoming EP, Form. Despite sharing a name with a one hit wonder grime crew (remember Hype Hype?!), SLK is actually pronounced Silk, which is fitting because her lyrics and vocals are rich and smooth. Following her critically-acclaimed debut single “Ride”, the visuals for “Be” are simple but pretty striking; close ups shots of humans and tower blocks.

Buy it: May 26th on iTunes

See her: @ Birthdays, June 17.

You Need To Hear This Catalogue brings you the world premiere of a new song or video every Monday.