Watch The Ramones Go to Heaven

It might seem a bit early for a Ramones-in-heaven comedy skit, what with Tommy’s body practically still warm and all. But Funny Or Die went ahead and made one anyway. It’s not particularly funny or clever or poignant, possibly because again, TOMMY RAMONE JUST DIED, but I guess that’s why it’s called “Funny or Die.” On the upside, everyone’s favorite Kid in the Hall Dave Foley saves it with his presence. Because really, when you get to heaven, you should be greeted by Dave Foley. And you should get to bug him to do the Citizen Kane sketch. You get to be Dave Foley and he has to play Kevin McDonald. “You want a mortician! You want a mortician!”

Watch the video above and then go listen to Leave Home.

Videos by VICE

R.I.P. R.A.M.O.N.E.S.