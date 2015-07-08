Watch The Tallest Man on Earth Bring on All the Feels at Roskilde Festival

When The Tallest Man on Earth took to Roskilde Festival’s Arena Stage last week, the elements were against him. It was hot and muggy AF, people were tired, it was impossible to see anything and it was grossly crowded the whole time. So it’s a testament to his skill that he actually managed to pull off a thoroughly enjoyable show—tugging at all the heart strings and bringing on all the feels with his heart-felt renditions. If you weren’t there experiencing the hefty serving of emotions, never fear! We’ve got a video that captures his live performance of “Sagres” below, courtesy of Roskilde Festival.