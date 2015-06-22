Watch the Ten Best VICE Documentaries About Sex

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class=”redactor-invisible-space”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

The Japanese Love Industry

Fuckin’. It’s fun, it’s good for you, it populates the planet. In the past half century, it has evolved from something whispered about behind bedroom doors to a pillar of popular culture, and our society has started to explore making whoopee in all kinds of weird ways. From the growing world of food porn to the possibility of sex in space , humans are letting loose and, for the most part, it’s pretty awesome. Not all the time, though. Sex trafficking, sexual abuse, STDs… these are not good things.

Videos by VICE

We’ve covered everything there is to know about sex—good and bad—for years, sending correspondents across the globe to get a hands-on look at what turns people on (and off), how porn and prostitution vary across cultures, and how technology continues to change what it means to get off. Now, we’ve put together a handy list of our favorite sex-related videos for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy.

Orgasms: Where R They?

As we all know, sex is really fun. But sometimes it can be a frustrating nightmare. Did you know that only 30 percent of women achieve orgasm during sex? So how do we teach our partners what needs to be done without making them feel like sexual failures? And what can we do to make our vaginas more orgasm-friendly? Karley Sciortino answers all your questions.

The Enduring and Erotic Power of Quicksand on Screen

At the height of its popularity, quicksand was a sexually charged danger that appeared in dozens, if not hundreds, of Hollywood films. It has since disappeared from the mainstream consciousness, but there remains an aging community of quicksand enthusiasts who recreate versions of their favorite quicksand scenes with an erotic twist.

ResERECTION: The Penis Implant

Penile implants have become a popular treatment option for erectile dysfunction—a health complication that more than 30 million men suffer from in the United States alone. The surgery consists of placing an inflatable prosthesis within a man’s member that is attached to a soft ball that sits in the scrotum. When the ball is pumped, the penis remains hard for as long as the man wants.

Most individuals that undergo the operation are satisfied with their implant, but the unlucky two to three percent experience infections that can lead to death, mangled parts, and more. VICE visited Miami, Florida, to speak to one of the leading penis doctors in the country and find out what it’s worth to get your penis operated on.

Leathermen

Way back in the day, VICE’s own Baby Balls headed out in New York City to befriend some local leathermen.

Book Bitch: Internet Slaves and Financial Domination

VICE sexpert Karley Sciortino traveled to London to meet her internet slave IRL and investigate the psychology behind financial domination.

The Digital Love Industry

Though dating and jerking it were commandeered by the web long ago, it’s only served as a kind of middleman so far. Now we’re nearing the possibility of falling in love with your computer, as meeting your dream partner could be as easy as slipping on Oculus Rift—the most advanced virtual reality headset in the world.

The Life and Times of Belladonna

Chris Nieratko’s introspective look into the porn world follows Belladonna’s trajectory from her humble Mormon upbringing to her first foray into smut, her initial breakdown on Diane Saywer, her rise to the most successful and recognizable adult star since Jenna Jameson, and, ultimately, her retirement from the adult industry.

Balloon Porn Superstars

Looner porn is a subset of pornography involving balloons and the people who love them. VICE caught up with Grim Looner, a masked, 25-year-old looner porn star from Melbourne, Australia, to help burst any misconceptions about one of the most innocuous online fetishes.

Prostitutes of God

VICE traveled deep into the remote villages and towns of Southern India to uncover an ancient system of religious sex slavery dating back to the 6th century. Although the practice was made illegal more than 20 years ago, we discover there are still more than 23,000 women in the state of Karnataka selling their bodies in the name of the mysterious Hindu Goddess Yellamma. They are known as Devadasis, or “servants of God.” From city red light districts to rural mud huts, we meet proud brothel madams, HIV positive teenage prostitutes, and gay men in saris. Our intimate exploration into the life of the Devadasi reveals a pseudo-religious system that exploits poverty-stricken families to fuel modern India’s booming sex trade.

Like drugs more than doin’ it? Watch the ten best VICE documentaries about drugs here.