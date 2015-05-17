Watch the Trailer for the Sundance Award-Winning Doc, ‘The Wolfpack’

This summer, VICE will be partnering with Magnolia Pictures to promote the release of the Sundance Award-winning documentary, The Wolfpack. The movie tells the true story of six brothers in Manhattan who have spent their entire lives locked up in a Lower East Side apartment by their father, only allowed outside a few times a year. They learn about the outside world strictly through what little they can glean from the movies they watch and re-enact for fun. They still live like this today.

The Wolfpack is an amazing documentary and we are really excited to help get it out there in the world. Watch the trailer above, and catch the full thing in theaters starting June 12.