Watch These Kids’ Weezer Cover Go Horribly Wrong

One of two things is going on in this video. Either this is the worst attempt at covering Weezer’s “Undone – The Sweater Song” in human history, or this is a perfectly executed offbeat comedy sketch. Either way, it’s hilarious. Watch above as a band of pre-teens try to cover the Weezer classic at what looks to be some sort of school recital/talent show/excuse for parents to horribly exploit their children. BUT: You gotta wait for that keyboard to come in. Wait for it…

