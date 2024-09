Ever wanted to hear Hanson cover “Sorry”? Well, neither did we but now you can hear it thanks to Ten Second Songs’ mashup medley for Justin Bieber’s huge hit. From Creed to Kanye, Anthony Vincent is a one man band that is a lot of other bands and god, do we hate the internet for this. He even impersonates a Selena Gomez cover, how meta is that? Watch the video below and ask yourself why this was even made.

Byron Yan is a writer from Toronto. Follow him on Twitter.