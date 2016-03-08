Watch This Lit Trailer for ‘Game of Thrones’ Which Has a Song in the Background so We’re Allowed to Post It

At Noisey we usually cover music and all things Kanye and Drake related. However, sometimes, a given piece of media is so great we have to break our editorial strategy, and it just so happens this Game of Thrones trailer is that good. Because, well, it’s Game of Thrones. And so we’re not completely being assholes here, the name of the song in the background is “Wicked Games” by James Vincent McMorrow, the Irish singer-songwriter. For context, this is that Chris Isaak song for which the music video is just two people basically fuckin’ on the beach. Man, so many horses die in this trailer.

Jabbari Weekes is a writer and also a dedicated nerd. Follow him on Twitter.