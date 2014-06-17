Watch This Man Gloriously Insert Himself into Britney Spears’ “Work Bitch” Video

Some people dare to dream. In 1969, Neil Armstrong dreamed of one day walking on the surface of the moon. In the early 2000s, Steve Jobs dreamed of developing a handheld phone we could all use to ignore our families. And in 2014, a YouTube user named Violenz Spears dreamed of digitally inserting himself into the video for Britney Spears’ “Work Bitch.” All three dreamers gloriously achieved their goals.

Watch the video above of the dreamer in action, which is a monumental achievement in both video editing and inserting one’s self into a Britney Spears video. May it inspire you today. Keep dreaming, dreamers.

Videos by VICE

Also check out:

What I Learned about Style from Britney Spears’ “Work Bitch”

Britney Spears: Capitalism’s Last Stand

A Statistical Analysis of Which Britney Spears Song Is the Best

Drowning, Not Waving: The Slow and Bitter End of Lady Gaga’s Career