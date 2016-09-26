Watch T.I., Quavo, Meek Mill, and Rara Protest Police Killings in New “Black Man” Video

Early this morning, T.I. released a new project, Us or Else, an album that he said he felt compelled to make after “the repeated deaths of unarmed black citizens at the hands of police.” The six-track EP, with guest verses from Killer Mike and Big K.R.I.T., is up on Tidal right now. It’s worth a listen.

The immediate standout from the EP is “Black Man,” a powerful track with Quavo, Meek Mill, and Rara featuring, each rapping about being targeted by the police, always coming back to Quavo’s hook: “Is it because of my people? / Is it because of my sneakers? / Is it because of my jersey? / It is because that I’m perfect?”

This afternoon, T.I. released the video for the track, directed by Visual Authority Media. The black-and-white video sees Quavo running from the police after being wrongfully stopped by the police before Meek Mill delivers his verse at a funeral. Eventually, all four rappers end up at a protest with placards in the background reading “Stay Woke,” “Freedom,” and “Justice Now.”

Watch the video below.

