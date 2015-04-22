Watch Virgil’s New Video “Green”



“Green,” the first single off of Danish band Virgil’s new 5 track cassette, is the kind of perfect nostalgic tune that would play behind the montage of your life as it flashes before your eyes while you die choking on a ham and cheese sandwich. You’d see all of the good looking people you almost got to kiss, all of the places you got to see via Pinterest, all of the times you got over 100 likes on social media and with this song playing in the background you’d drift off into the afterlife feeling at peace albeit smelling of cured pig. “Green” reminds us of a simpler time, a time when there was nothing to worry about except which stranger looked the most approachable to shoulder tap for booze and how much of said booze you could afford with your weekend budget of 100 kroner.

The three members that make up Virgil; Zacharias, Jeppe, and Morten, do everything themselves from management to videos. Still, the homemade quirks of their videos manage to still come off as charming rather than amateur. The whole 5 track cassette has a cozy homemade feel to it, recorded in a bunker on Amager on a beautiful old tape machine formerly owned by Danish legends Shu-bi-dua. With a lucky charm like that, how could it fail?

Videos by VICE

Virgil will be doing a caravan tour around Copenhagen in the near future where they will be playing different open air concerts. Stay tuned on their website for details.