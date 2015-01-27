Watch Zola Jesus Perform “Nail” in the Middle of the Street During NYC’s “Historic Blizzard”

New York City is oddly silent right now, with empty streets, no car horns, and not a person in sight. But if you’ve lived in NYC long enough, you know that on nights like these, when the city goes into hibernation, that is when the real magic happens.

For instance, take Zola Jesus, who wrapped up a pair of nights at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn, New York with an early set at the venue tonight (Janurary 26th, 2015), the night of the “historic blizzard” (which as of this writing still remains to be seen). Uniform joined her, and the pair bumped up their set times considerably with Zola Jesus moving from 11PM to a whopping 8PM. That didn’t stop the crowd from showing, and knowing the rare occasion that is a silent and empty Brooklyn, Nika Danilova took the opportunity to perform her track “Nail” from her latest LP Taiga on the streets in front of the venue surrounded by onlookers and a single trombone. The video from the memorable performance is below.

Videos by VICE