Wavves Has Been Listening to “Way Too Much” Weezer But It Rules

So, Wavves has most likely been listening to a lot of Weezer recently. This new cut of fuzz-rock from Nathan Williams is a straight up Rivers Cuomo rip that only someone who grew up listening to those records over and over could come up with. That said, it rules. There’s always been a little bit of The Blue Album to Wavves anyways. “Way Too Much” is as loaded and angsty as ever, but this time, Williams’ chills out on the signature reverb. “Here I am” he sings, his voice feeling uncharacterisitcally present as opposed to wrapped in layers and layers of washed-out gauze. The lo-fi, high-strung anxiety that defined Wavves’ music in the first place feels louder and clearer than before, like he’s found a way to channel it rather than fight it off. This particular song is unabashedly Weezer-like, but let’s get real. When it comes to being bored, pissed off, and neurotic, Wavves and Weezer have sort of always been one in the same. “Way Too Much” is streaming below via Spotify.