We Found a Line-Up That’s Worse Than the Libertines in Hyde Park

We have a few questions.

1 – Who is still a fan of Matt Cardle?

2 – How are Menswe@r playing beneath Matt Cardle?

3 – What songs are even by Matt Cardle?

4 – Is the Silent Disco actually just a place of silence where you can get away from the rawkus of the mainstage?

5 – Why are Sport and Music combined? Will Jon McClure be involved in Rugby 7s? If you violently “tackle” someone in a Rugby 7s match is being sent off the worst thing that can happen to you?

6 – Are Polary Bear a Polar Bear tribute act?

7 – How do you have a “street arts” exhibition with no streets?

8 – They’ve kept the Saturday headliner a secret just like Glastonbury. Who do you think it could be? The Automatic? The Pipettes? Aqualung?

