We Got 20 British Strangers Who Aren’t Models to Kiss Each Other

Earlier this week, an “arty” black and white clothes advert in which polite American people kiss each other on the mouth went nuts on the internet. The twist was, you see, that these people were all strangers, so this was footage of ten first kisses – gross saliva sounds fully audible over the sort of song that a depressed person might put on during sex.



It was quite awkward and quite sweet, and so far it’s had over 40 million YouTube views. But all the people that director Tatia Pilieva cast were models, actors and musicians – i.e. people who aren’t exactly renowned for being bashful and awkward. Also, they were American.



So we went out into the street and found 20 strangers who aren’t models of any description to stick their stiff British upper lips together for £20 a pop.