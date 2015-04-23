We Have Our Own Stage at The Great Escape Again, Plus More Parties

Last year Noisey tore the non-existent roof off Brighton with our stage at The Great Escape, and it was so 10/10 that we’ve decided to do it all again. Except this time we’re serving up a double dose of carefully monitored hijinks because, as well as taking over The Arch, we’re throwing a big ol’ blowout at Patterns for all those night owls who don’t want the party to end at 10pm.

Keeping you krumping during the day are the glittery urban disco stylings of Lion Babe, assisted by yearning blues boys Palace, infectious electro-pop courtesy of Dornik and Chi-town swamp rock from Meatwave. Oh yeah, and we’re shipping Remi over from the Land Down Under to hit us with a smattering of tripped out trap rap. You’re welcome. To soundtrack your bad decisions from a euphoric Friday night into a bleary Saturday morning we’re bringing out the big guns. Noisey’s Late Escape showcase will see us hit with some of the hippest hop since you discovered Lil Wayne actually had about 25 mixtapes in addition to all those Carters, I- IV. We’re hosting names like Fekky, London’s Loyle Carner, HO99O9 and NAH plus a plethora of Noisey DJs who’ll play more than just “Cheerleader” on repeat (probably).

And if you’re still not satiated by all that, keep your eyes glued to our Facebook page for a very exciting announcement concerning some free all-access delegate tickets and bands to wrap around your wrist that might just have everything to do with the fire pairing of Skepta and JME appearing at the Brighton Dome. Like our Noisey page now and check out the full line up for our Great Escape parties below. See you there, nerds.

FRIDAY | THE ARCH | FRI 14 MAY | FROM 6PM

LION BABE

DORNIK

PALACE

MEATWAVE

REMI

FRIDAY | PATTERNS | FRI 14 MAY | FROM 10PM

NAH

HO99O9

LOYLE CARNER

BONKAZ

FEKKY

THE GARDEN

EMPRESS OF

NAKED

ET ALIAE

++ NOISEY DJS​