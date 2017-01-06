We Reviewed Every Band Playing Coachella 2017

Oh shit, waddup? It’s 2017 now, and Damn Daniel, do we have some good news for you! Today, Coachella released the lineup for 2017, and it’s a doozy. And so, we here at Noisey took 20 minutes—like we do every year—out of our day to review every single performer taking stage in the desert this spring. So hold onto your asscheeks, and let’s review some fucking music.

Alison Swing

Great park.

Videos by VICE

Allah-Lahs

Magician-core.

Anna Lunoe

::T.I. voice:: What Lunoe about that?

Arkells

Indiana Jones movie tribute band.

Autograf

Different from the autograph tent, we think.

BANKS

Drain the swamp.

Banks & Steelz

Who knew the cause of the 2008 recession were a band now?

Bastille

How are we gonna be an optimist about THIS?

Ben UFO

This guy is from space, probably.

Beyoncé

Never heard of them.

BICEP

Do you even lift, bro?

Big Gigantic

This one goes out to all my bros at Alpha Delta Phi.

Bishop Briggs

Can I get an amen?

Blossoms

She wore a big hat.

Bon Iver

More like Bong Iver.

Bonobo

Is where you can buy yourself a nice pair of pants

Breakbot

Is this a Radiohead cover band?

Brodinski

Sound the *Very Hot French Man* klaxon

BROODS

*smokes*

Capital Cities

Sacramento and Dover are getting the band back together.

Car Seat Headrest

Guitars!

Caveman

More guitars!

Chicano Batman

Comics!

Chris Cruse

More comics!

Classixx

Slapperzz

Crystal Castles

It’s just that bellend Ethan now.

Daphni

Where is Celeste tho?

Declan McKenna

This guy definitely wears suspenders. What a dork.

Denzel Curry

Can’t get over his powerhouse performance in Training Day.

Devendra Banhart

This guy fucks.

Dillon Francis

Hopefully by this point he’s over Taylor Swift.

Dixon

Hehe… dicks on.

DJ Khaled

:::extremely meme voice::: LION!!!!!!! Lmaoooo get it? LION! Lmaooooooooooo snapchat

DJ Shadow

aka Lil’ Silhouette

DJ Snake

Humanity’s really fallen off since his first set in the garden of Eden.

DREAMCAR

Or something more sensible, like a Honda Civic.

Eli & Fur

Fur is murder.

Empire of the Sun

Musical interpretation of JLo’s seminal psychological thriller The Cell.

Ezra Furman

Marc_heads unite.

Father John Misty

“Meet Honey Dijon, your next album’s subject matter.”

Floating Points

Microdosing is very now.

Floorplan

Wrong file, dipshits.

Four Tet

Guess Five Tet was busy that day.

Francis and the Lights

More like Bong Iver.

Future

We refuse to make a joke.

Future Islands

Not Future.

Galantis

Awesome Disney movie.

Glass Animals

A Disney movie, we think.

Goldlink

Wise investment choice in this era of economic freefall.

Grace Mitchell

Not Grace Jones.

Grouplove

Orgies are awesome!

GRYFFIN

Harry Potter is a grown-up now and you should be too.

Gucci Mane

The GOAT.

Guided By Voices

You have to find your way to this set blindfolded.

Hannah Wants

What Hannah wants.

Hans Zimmer

This set will just be a screening of Star Wars and it’s going to be fucking sweet.

Hinds

-ight is 20/20 is what you’ll be saying when you regret missing this band!

Honey Dijon

“This is Father John Misty, he’ll be using your name a lot on his next record.”

Honne

Whomme?

Hot Since 82

Can only be a one-hour performance piece involving Bruce Willis standing still and staring at the audience.

Jack Garratt

This is the guy from 24.

Jagwar Ma

Kangaroos!

Jai Wolf

Can’t wait to hear “BTSTU” live.

Jen Ferrer

Ferrari Boyz is a classic album by Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame.

Joseph

Joe, what’s up dude! You’re going to Coachella this year, too?

Justice

Is swift, but fair.

Kaleo

This is 100 percent a mashup of the words “kale” and “paleo,” and it is also 100 percent proof LA has gone too far this time.

Kaytranada

Incredible vocalist.

Kehlani

Pretty good producer.

Kendrick Lamar

Who?

Kiiara

And Desiigner, I ask you to join hands as a symbol of the union that you are making here today. As well as your fondness for double vowels.

King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard

What you hallucinate when the acid hits.

King Sunny Adé

:::extremely Kool-Aid guy voice::: OH YEAH.

Klangstof

Probably Swedish.

Kungs

Kungs is… hungs ;)

Lee Fields & the Expressions

Icon.

Lil Uzi Vert

Real hip-hop lives.

Little Dragon

Big heart.

Local Natives

I don’t know about you guys but I’ve always thought the name of this band is a bit redundant.

Loco Dice

Black Dice’s even crazier side project.

Lorde

Bela Lugosi’s dead.

Los Blenders

Juicing is so 2016.

Mac DeMarco

Fact: A man who looks like Mac DeMarco doing a Mac DeMarco impression for an hour with Mac DeMarco as the soundtrack is, in fact, Mac DeMarco.

Mac Miller

Isn’t this the guy who wrote the song about the space cowboy?

Majid Jordan

Like the Drake song.

Marcel Dettmann

This guy definitely makes techno.

Marshmello

Sometimes in life all you need is drugs.

Martin Garrix

Probably plays a guitar.

Maya Jane Coles

More like Mary Jane Coles… toke up weed is legal in California baby!

Mitski

We love Mitski.

Moderat

Mouse Rat side project.

Moss Kena

A little too green to already be playing Coachella, in my opinion.

Mura Masa

Say Mura Masa Masa Mura 5x fast.

NAO

Or never, I ain’t gonna live forever!

Nav

This is Navient tryna rebrand itself as a cool band to make me pay back my college loans.

New Order

Would bang.

Nicolas Jaar

Would bang.

Nora En Pure

Also the brand name for bottled distilled water from France.

Oh Wonder

…why I won’t be listening to this?

Patrick Topping

Costs more than extra cheese.

Phantogram

Big Boi’s sitting this one out.

PNL

Pretty Little Liars-themed French rap act.

Pond

A good place to go hang out when you get too hot and/or thirsty in the sun.

Porter Robinson & Madeon

Because Crosby, Stills & Nash were busy.

Preoccupations

I watched half of Platoon on New Year’s Day.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Lmao have fun at this you nerds.

Radiohead

Who?

Raury

Good hats.

Real Estate

Market crash imminent.

Red Axes

Great Warcraft reference.

Richie Hawtin

Seems like the name of a person in a bar you shouldn’t talk to.

Róisín Murphy

Still can’t pronounce.

Röykskopp

Sigur Ros side project.

Sam Gellaitry

Star of a comic book movie.

Sampha

Sad, but, like, in a good way.

Sasha

This guy used to help run Noisey’s Twitter account.

ScHoolboy Q

Long live A$AP.

Show Me the Body

:::Jerry Maguire voice:::

Shura

Is great to make out to.

SNBRN

OH MY GOD IT SPELLS OUT SUNBURN. Excellent foreshadowing.

SOFI TUKKER

I love Modern Family!

SOHN

Ginger man makes emosh electronica.

Solomun

Shout out to the Bible.

Steve Angello

Isn’t this the guy who wrote the song about the gangster of love?

Stormzy

Fire in the desert.

SURVIVE

Hey have you guys seen this show on Netflix called Stranger Things? We hear it’s pretty underground and is supposed to be pretty good. Anyway have a good day.

Swet Shop Boys

If Hans Zimmer doesn’t bring out the literal dude from Star Wars what is even the point of this festival?

Tacocat

You guys ever notice that this band’s name is a palindrome?

Tale Of Us

A 12-part Coachella Snapchat drama, but we won’t spoil the ending.

Tennis

Honestly, we’d recommend Wimbledon or the French Open if this is what you’re paying to see.

The Atomics

An Instagram-famous family band of Mormon models.

The Avalanches

Big up the year 2000!

The Belleville Three

Excellent animated movie with no dialogue!

The Head and the Heart

Just break up with her already.

The Interruptors

Very rude.

The Lemon Twigs

Great for congested sinuses.

The Martinez Brothers

Surprisingly, they’re sisters.

the xx

2011 called, am I right? LMAO

Thundercat

You guys see the guy who turned Hollywood into Hollyweed?

Toots and the Maytals

Moots and the Taytals

Tory Lanez

I can’t wait for “Hotline Bling!”

Tourist

:::extremely doing acid at Coachella voice::: Aren’t we all, on this crazy spinning planet of ours?

Tove Lo

EMOTION is one of the best albums of the last decade.

Travis Scott

“So hurt man.”

Twin Peaks

David Lynch is REALLY getting into this reboot huh.

Two Door Cinema Club

Wouldn’t be a music festival without this band! A band that definitely has songs!

Tycho

A character from Starcraft.

Warpaint

Problematic name if you ask me.

What So Not

More like What’s So Not on our list of stuff to see (this joke courtesy of us in 2015).

Whitney

Pretty good band.



Zipper Club

Definitely overcharges with membership dues.



Noisey is ready to have some fun in the sun! Follow us on Twitter.