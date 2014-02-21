Speaking to Kiev’s Kidnapped Rookie Cops

What exactly caused the renewed outbreak of violence in Kiev on Thursday – the bloodiest day of protests so far – is still up for debate. At the moment, authorities and protesters are mainly passing the blame to each other as to who threw the first punch. What definitely happened, however, is that demonstrators armed with improvised weapons, Molotov cocktails and masonry invaded the capital’s October Palace and Ukraine House shortly after the breaking of the truce yesterday morning, in order to regain the strategic positions they had lost earlier in the week.

Torn from sleep, the security forces guarding the buildings tried to flee, but a lot of them didn’t do so fast enough. About 60 police officers and two of their commanders were surrounded by demonstrators, disarmed and promptly marched off to the Maidan. Shortly afterwards, they were transferred to the building of an energy company, where I was able to talk to them.

As myself and a few other journalists entered, the officers stood up as if they were about to be inspected. No one seemed seriously hurt. From the commanders, I learned that most were military duty personnel from East Ukraine. Young Ukrainians have the choice between doing military service in the army, or at the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

Most of these people were, essentially, work experience cops. I spoke to them and their commanders.

VICE: What were the orders you were following?

Tymur, Crimean Unit Commander: Our only task was to protect the administrative building and the high-ranking officials inside. When the provocateurs – or whatever you call these people that started the attacks at parliament – began fighting, the only way to fulfil the task was to push them to one spot and to limit the territory they could move around in. We were sent to strengthen the cordon of the riot police.

Did you and your personnel have live ammunition?

We only had leg and arm protection, bullet-proof vests, handcuffs and rubber sticks. We have weapons as well, but we left all the ammunition at the stations. The use of ammunition requires a special written order – just so you know.

Would you say that you and your men were used as live shields for the riot police units?

Yes, if you want to call it that, we were used as live shields.

If you are released now, what will you do? Will you return to service?

Yes, I would go back to serve. And if necessary, I would continue to fulfil orders protecting government buildings. But should we get sent back to attack the barricades, I would not be able to persuade my men. They will not attack the barricades.

VICE: How were you captured?

Vasyl, Commander of the Dnipropetrovsk Unit: I am not sure what happened, I was sleeping. We were woken up in the morning and received the order to get out. So we did, and within minutes everyone started running and I was left there with the rookies. Some of them only picked up a shield for the first time three days ago.

What were your orders?

The only task was to maintain public order. We had no orders to shoot or attack. We didn’t even have weapons, except for the standard set – protection and rubber bullets.

Would you fulfil an attack order? Do you feel that your job is worth other people’s lives?

No job in the world is worth a human life. And we never planned to attack anyone – I would not do that. I want to stress again that the main task of every commander is the protection of their staff.

Oleksiy, 21, has been in military service for three years

VICE: How did you end up in military service and what do you plan to do once you are set free?

Oleksiy: I served my obligatory one-year term and then realised that I enjoyed it and stayed for another two years. I don’t like it any more. I had just finished school, so I thought it would be a good idea to join the police. I no longer think so. I just want to go home now and work at some normal job. I don’t want to choose any sides, I just want to go home.

Do you think the situation could be resolved peacefully?

Of course it could! It could if our bloody governors could use their bloody brains.

VICE: How did you get to the police and what do you plan to do when you are free?

Evhen, 24, First Lieutenant: I studied at the police academy to become a policeman. But now I want to quit – if I can, if they let me. That might not be a possibility any more. Who knows what’s going to happen now.

Have you used live ammunition or any other weapons, and do you know if any other policemen did?

We are Interior Affairs troops. We do not have weapons, just rubber sticks. I personally haven’t seen any riot police officers carrying guns, but there are a lot of different inner divisions, like Alfa, Omega… They have their own commanders and coordinators, different orders and plans and they might have live ammunition.

VICE: Were you scared when you heard you were being sent to Kiev?

Mykhailo, 21, Conscript Soldier, 11 months in police: Of course I was scared. I would have never come here if I had a choice. I just came to serve my term, like any real man, and that’s what I get for it. I was struck by a Molotov cocktail a few days ago, but I didn’t get hurt, just my clothes caught fire. My term of service was supposed to end on the 23rd of February. I can’t imagine how on earth this happened here.

Were you able to contact your family?

Last time I called my mum was the day before yesterday. Now they have taken our phones. But I am so worried – my mum has blood pressure problems.

VICE: How were you captured? Are you injured?

Maksym, 19, Conscript Soldier, has been in police service for five months: We arrived in Kiev this morning and went to sleep at Ukraine House. We were woken up with the order to come out. We were attacked within two or three minutes after coming out. Somebody kept kicking me, I could not see who or how as I was protecting my head with the shield. But the whole thing did not last long. They captured us and escorted us to the stage, where medical aid was provided. Now I feel fine.

What do you think of the situation in the country?

I am bad with politics. I don’t know why all of this happened but I know that people wouldn’t throw stones and beat policemen without a reason. Probably out of desperation.

VICE: Did you at all consider not obeying orders during the attack?

Maryan, 20, Conscript Soldier, has been in police service for nine months: Are you kidding me? Not obeying the orders means a minimum of five years in prison. It is a crime. And can you imagine what happens to a policeman in prison? Besides that, our only order was to stand and hold the cordon.

Last night it was reported that the 60 police officers would be moved from the building. As their bus left the Maidan, it was stopped by angry protesters. Two priests tried to soothe the crowd. We haven’t heard anything concerning their whereabouts since then.

