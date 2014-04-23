The Enigmatic Recluse: We Saw Madlib in the Flesh

All photos by Imran Ciesay

It’s not often that you get the opportunity to witness Madlib in the flesh. Dude is responsible for Madvillainy (one of the GOAT hip-hop albums of the 2000s), he helped to put Stones Throw on the map, and most recently he released Pinata, a collaborative album with Freddie Gibbs – yet he’s still fairly reclusive; a living legend. I wanted to be first in line.

While waiting for Madlib we caught a bunch of people including Chi-town native Jeremiah Jae. Here’s a selection of photos from the evening.

Shout out Madlib for making this UK crowd feel more at home with a quilted jacket and tweed collar. Now all he needs is a slaughtered fox and a daughter with a coke problem.

Hey brah can I get a close-up? It’s for my Rappers In Close Up blogspot tumblr zine.

The show did take place on the 5th night of Passover, but felt like Jeremiah Jae was being extra respectful by wearing a yarmulka throughout.

First of all, dude, venues have things called cloakrooms – you might want to make use of one before you come down to the front row looking like Dasher the flasher and start taking photos for your creepy “women looking up at Madlib” blog.

Did Jeremiah Jae just get his period?

Say what you want about Jeremiah but the dude knows how to combine cultures. He’s got a Middle Eastern hat, North American hoodie and Milton Keynes Ice Cube fan.

