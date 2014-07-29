We Went To Søndagsvenner And Took Some Photos

Do you too wonder what to do with your Sunday, now that the internet has rendered you a sarcastically distanced cynic, oblivious to the madcap fun of church going? Luckily, the concept of Søndagsvenner is here to give purpose to the end of your weekend. It’s set up in the fields of Refshaleøen, and it’s really quite wonderful. The event offers both an excuse for the MDMA-inclined to turn Saturday evening into an all-nighter ending Monday, and plenty of hammocks, drinks, food and music for the rest of us. There’s no excuse not to go, really.