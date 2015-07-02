Weed Is Legal in Oregon Now

Watch: The Cannabis Republic of Uruguay

Today, Oregon became the fourth state in the US to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. Pot can already be legally possessed and grown by adults with medical cards in 23 states and DC, but Oregon has become another in a rising number of states to legalize weed across the board for people 21 and up.

Last night, crowds of Oregonians celebrated by getting stoned as hell in the streets, with activist groups chanting “Fuck the DEA” and revelers passing pipes and chillums triumphantly. A man known as Pork Chop, a member of Portland NORML, even announced he was going to hand out 420 pounds of weed during the party—but that plan didn’t exactly pan out, at least according to VICE News. Free pounds of pot or no, there was still plenty to go around.

The new law is another big coup in the march toward marijuana reform in the United States, but Oregon’s legalization still has some hoops to jump through. The Oregon Liquor Control Commission isn’t planning to launch the recreational marijuana industry until next year, and two Portland attorneys recently pointed out that you can still get fired from your job for smoking weed, regardless of its legality.