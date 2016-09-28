Weed Will Soon Be Sold at Amoeba, Extremely Nice

Legendary Californian record store Amoeba Music had been trying to obtain a dispensary license for their Berkeley store for well over a year. It was a very cool and good idea, but one that most people thought would never come off. Well…

This is excellent news on a couple of levels. As Brian Zisk, founder of the annual SF MusicTech Summit, told the East Bay Express​ last fall, “”Music and weed go together like — music and weed.” That’s an excellent point and one that wasn’t lost on Amoeba co-founder David Prinz who held the dispensary idea up as a way of saving record stores: “Weed can help save music — absolutely,” he told the Express. “Here’s a way.”



Videos by VICE

So, this is a healthy nugget of innovation, one that might help a very excellent record store going. The news also comes just two weeks after Amoeba announced the sale of their iconic Los Angeles store​. Time Out​ had reported that an architecture firm called Shimahara had posted a grotesque illustration of a shiny high-rise at Amoeba’s Hollywood address. Amoeba confirmed that the building had been sold, but that the store would remain in the location until the end of its lease, apparently “several years.”

So it’s a little glimmer of light for the company and for those of us who still see Amoeba’s three locations as some sort of Holy place.

But it’s also super chill. Because weed​.

​​Lead photo via Amoeba Berkeley on Instagram.​

​Follow Noisey on Twitter.

