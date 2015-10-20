Whoa, Virtual! The Weeknd Just Released a “Virtual Reality Experience” Video for “The Hills” Remix

The remix of The Weeknd’s smash hit “The Hills” featuring Eminem has caused a lot of trouble this week: It robbed Drake of his first potential Billboard number one song. And, you know, it’s a pretty big flex to get Eminem on a song. You know what else is a big flex? To record a “virtual reality experience” video, directed by Nabil on a GoPro Hero, that lets viewers navigate around the picture however they see fit. Want to watch The Weeknd stride by a limo? You can do that. Want to look at a burning car? Also an option. Want to stare at the ground and listen to Eminem rap? It’s within your power, should you choose to do so. Check the video out below. (Note: “spherical content” can only be viewed in Google Chrome or via the YouTube mobile app. Guess The Weeknd’s not a Mozilla guy!).

