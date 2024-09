If anyone is going to tell you how great girls are, it’s going to be Rivers Cuomo and Weezer. Last night, the band brought their newest single “Thank God For Girls” to Conan on TBS for a performance. Unfortunately, the band shows up looking totally normal and not in one of the goofy outfits seen in the video for the song. This glaring detail aside, the band sounds super tight and the song sounds even better in the live performance. Hopefully there will be more to hear in the upcoming months.