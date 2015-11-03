VICE
Weezer Drop New Song “Do You Wanna Get High?”

Woah. This is such old school Pinkerton vibes that it’ll give you goosebumps. “Do you want to get high? / It’s like we’re falling in love / We can listen to Bacharach…” sings Rivers like a kid who doesn’t give a fuck about iCal, a kid who doesn’t have email on their phone, who maybe doesn’t even have a smartphone.

Actual heaven.

This song that comes hot on the heels of “Thank God For Girls” which appeared out of nowhere at midnight a couple weeks back. What’s up Weezer? You doing away with albums? Just keep giving us regular love like this.

Oh and the answer to your question is yes.

