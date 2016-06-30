Weezer’s New Song Is Called “I Love the USA” and It’s a Tribute to NASA and It Makes No Sense



Photo courtesy of Weezer

Ah, Rivers. Rivers, Rivers, Rivers. Dude’s a genius but his instincts can be questionable. Still, the last two albums were pretty good, and isn’t the freedom to make mistakes a prized quality in a creator? No? Whatever. In any case, Rivers Cuomo has led his bandmates in Weezer to uncharted territories in their new song “I Love the USA.” Specifically, he’s leading them to the outer reaches of our solar system and patriotism.

“I Love the USA” is supposedly an ode to NASA’s Juno mission to Jupiter, but Rivers is Rivers and as such he ping-pongs between childhood fantasies and bizarrely corny cries of “FUCK YEAH THIS PLACE IS GREAT!” The “21st-century power ballad” (read: a big, simple rock song with trap hi-hats) then climaxes with a repeated chant of “God Save the King!” and a Hendrix-biting guitar solo. This song is not great, but you also can’t really say it’s awful, either. The only thing anyone can agree about it is that it’s definitely…

AMERICA



Listen to “I Love the USA” here or below and celebrate your goddamn country.

Phil Witmer is a Canadian. Follow him on Twitter.