Watch Weezer’s New Video for “King Of The World”

Weezer was up to some weird shit the past couple of days. The band “whited out” all of their social media pages, leading a lot to believe that the new record would be titled The White Album. And you’d be right! Today, the band announced that they’d be releasing their newest, all white self titled record on April 1, including the previously released song “Thank God For Girls.” The album announcement comes packed with a new video for “King Of The World,” featuring some tasty and classic Weez.
You can also catch the band on tour with Panic! At The Disco (who we just interviewed) below:
Videos by VICE
Weezer tour dates:
March 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw (Weezer only)
April 3 – Manchester, UK @ Academy One (Weezer only)
April 5 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy (Weezer only)
April 8 – Amsterdam, NL @ Heineken Music Hall (Weezer only)
June 10 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 11 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater**
June 12 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
June 14 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
June 15 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater
June 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Aarons Amphitheatre at Lakewood
June 19 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Cars Stadium
June 20 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 21 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheater
June 22 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Farm Bureau Live at VA Beach
June 24 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 25 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC
June 26 – Scranton, PA @ Pavilion at Montage Mountain
June 28 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook
June 30 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
July 1 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 2 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 5 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 6 – Toronto, ON @ Molson Canadian Amphitheater
July 8 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater
July 9 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest – Marcus Amphitheater
July 10 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
July 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center
July 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
July 15 – Dallas, TX @ Gexa Energy Pavilion
July 16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheater**
July 17 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
July 19 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
July 20 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater
July 22 – Brandon, SD @ Badlands Motor Speedway**
July 23 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Hotel & Casino Council Bluffs – Stir Cove**
July 24 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater
July 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
July 28 – Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park
July 29 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park
July 30 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield
July 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater**
August 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion
August 3 – San Diego, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheater**
August 5 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
August 6 – Irvine, CA @ Irvine Meadows Amphitheater
** Weezer and Panic! At The Disco only.