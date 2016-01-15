Watch Weezer’s New Video for “King Of The World”

Weezer was up to some weird shit the past couple of days. The band “whited out” all of their social media pages, leading a lot to believe that the new record would be titled The White Album. And you’d be right! Today, the band announced that they’d be releasing their newest, all white self titled record on April 1, including the previously released song “Thank God For Girls.” The album announcement comes packed with a new video for “King Of The World,” featuring some tasty and classic Weez.

You can also catch the band on tour with Panic! At The Disco (who we just interviewed) below:

Weezer tour dates:

March 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw (Weezer only)

April 3 – Manchester, UK @ Academy One (Weezer only)

April 5 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy (Weezer only)

April 8 – Amsterdam, NL @ Heineken Music Hall (Weezer only)

June 10 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 11 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater**

June 12 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

June 14 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

June 15 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater

June 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Aarons Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 19 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Cars Stadium

June 20 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 21 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheater

June 22 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Farm Bureau Live at VA Beach

June 24 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 25 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC

June 26 – Scranton, PA @ Pavilion at Montage Mountain

June 28 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook

June 30 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

July 1 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 2 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 5 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 6 – Toronto, ON @ Molson Canadian Amphitheater

July 8 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater

July 9 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest – Marcus Amphitheater

July 10 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

July 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

July 15 – Dallas, TX @ Gexa Energy Pavilion

July 16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheater**

July 17 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

July 19 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 20 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater

July 22 – Brandon, SD @ Badlands Motor Speedway**

July 23 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Hotel & Casino Council Bluffs – Stir Cove**

July 24 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

July 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

July 28 – Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park

July 29 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park

July 30 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield

July 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater**

August 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion

August 3 – San Diego, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheater**

August 5 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

August 6 – Irvine, CA @ Irvine Meadows Amphitheater

** Weezer and Panic! At The Disco only.